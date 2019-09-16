|
|
Nicola III, Col. Oliver
Aug 16, 1931 - Sept 5, 2019
Col. Oliver P. Nicola III
Aug 16, 1931 – Sept 5, 2019
Col. Oliver P. Nicola III, 88, passed away peacefully at home on September 5, 2019. Internment will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10:30 am. He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy Jean Nicola. Pete, as he was known, leaves behind two daughters, Nancy Lynn Burke of Omaha, Nebraska, Alice Ann Rain of Brandon, Florida, along with son-in law Bradford L. Rain and his beloved grandsons, Jason Burke, Jessie Burke, and Nicholas Rain and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, James C. Nicola of Dallas, Texas.
Pete was born in Enid, Oklahoma and raised in Bartlesville. He had a distinguished career in the United States Air Force which lasted 32 years. During his career, he became a Vietnam veteran and he held many prominent positions at over 15 air force bases in the United States and overseas.
In retirement, Pete and Dorothy moved to Sarasota in 1987. They built a home in the Meadows where they enjoyed golf and making lifelong friends. Also, for years Pete proudly served as a volunteer two days a week at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Research Foundation. 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Sarasota, Florida 34232.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22, 2019