Davis, Col. Samuel R.
Oct 27, 1933 - Jun 29, 2019
Col. Samuel R. Davis, of Sarasota, FL formerly of New York City passed away on June 29, 2019 at the age of 85. He is survived by his devoted and beloved wife of 59 years, Mae Frances; daughters, Melanie Davis and Pamela Clarke (Michael); grandchildren, Malcolm and Cameron Clarke and Noah Samuel Blake; lifelong friend, Hilton Barker and a host of relatives and friends.
At Samuel's request, services will be private. He will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery.
