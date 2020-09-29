1/1
Colonel Vincent P. Surwilo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colonel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Surwilo, Colonel Vincent P.
Sep 18, 1940 - Sep 27, 2020
Colonel Vincent P. Surwilo passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on September 27th. Born in Darien, CT on September 18, 1940, he was the son of the late Edward and Rosemarie Surwilo and married to his beloved wife, Maggie, for over 55 years. He leaves his children, David (Stacy) of San Diego, CA, Jennifer (Laura) of Stow, MA, and Andrew (Leslie) of Allendale NJ and his four cherished grandchildren Bianca, Dillon, Clare, and Michael. Vince also leaves his siblings Monsignor Edward Surwilo, Sondra Pavlick, and Marianne Nadriczny.
A graduate of the University of Connecticut in 1963, earning a BS in Accounting, he went on to earn a master's in business from the University of Arkansas, and a master's in counseling from Troy University. A veteran of the Vietnam and Gulf Wars, Col. Surwilo served his country for 28 years as an officer in the United States Air Force earning many distinguishing awards including the Bronze Star.
During his career as a Contracting Pricing Analyst for the Department of Defense, Vince was famous among his colleagues for always negotiating the best contract deals for his beloved country.
For several years, Vince served on the board of the Venice Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. Friends and family will miss Vince's clever wit, tremendous generosity, and wise mentoring.
A visitation will be held from 4:00PM-6:00PM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Farley Funeral Home in Venice. A celebration of Vince's life will be held at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice at 10:00AM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12:30PM. Donations may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America at www.pva.org or Tidewell Hospice https://tidewellhospice.org. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved