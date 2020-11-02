Solomon, Connie

Jan 30, 1935 - Nov 1, 2020

Connie Grimes Solomon

Connie went to be with her heavenly Father on November 1, 2020, she was born in Louisville KY January 30, 1935.

Connie was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Robert N. Solomon and her parents Rev. and Mrs. Davis Grimes. She was a devoted mother to her two sons, Mitchell, Gulf Breeze, FL, Keith and wife Nancy Granata, a sister Frankie Tullock, one nephew, Davis Tullock, and family, Louisville, KY also a cousin, Claudia Guy Shook, Albany, NY. Connie was married to her beloved husband, Robert for 53 years. They together ministered to two churches in Kentucky; and three in Florida. Their ministry was for 25 years at Bee Ridge Baptist Church in Sarasota FL. Connie was the epitome of what a pastor's wife should be. She taught Sunday school for fifty years and as a pastor's wife she filled many roles. Connie also worked for AAA for 10 years here in Sarasota. The main focus in her life was raising her two sons and serving her Master. There are not words to express the love and companionship she shared with her sister, Frankie. She loved antiquing and an avid plate collector. She was a Lady of Faith and the highest degree of commitment to her Lord and to her family and a multitude of friends. Her legacy is that everyone she touched through her life knew how she loved her Savior and he made her who she became. She will be greatly missed by all.

Visitation will be held on Nov 4, 2020 at The Bee Ridge Baptist church, 4210 Proctor Road, Sarasota from 10:30am to 12pm, followed by a Funeral Service at 12pm, Burial will be private. Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park is entrusted with final care.



