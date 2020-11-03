Adelstein, Constance

Nov 9, 1929 - Oct 29, 2020

Constance Adelstein, 90, of Sarasota, FL passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020. She was born in St. Paul, MN to Lillian and Benjamin Ravich. Connie and Bernard married after a short courtship in Minneapolis in 1955. They moved to Bernard's hometown, Cleveland, where they lived for 30 years. Her husband and children always came first. She was devoted to Bernard, supported his career in The Cleveland Orchestra, attending concerts each week and travelling overseas with him on some of his tours. With her startling, blue eyes, pixie haircut and bright smile, she was a gracious hostess who loved to cook and entertain like her mother did. She had many good friends, volunteered, enjoyed knitting and was a voracious reader. She was extremely creative, painting, sewing and doing various crafts with her hands. Connie was famous for baking Camishbroit, a family biscuit recipe, she happily made for everyone. She and Bernard's summers were spent at the family cottage on Martha's Vineyard. Connie was strong-willed and feisty yet caring and compassionate to the end. In her later years she loved to walk and music continued to be a real comfort She often said how lucky she was and expressed deep gratitude for all she had in her life. She adored Bernard and they were quite a team through their 62 years of marriage. Connie will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children: David, Chicago, IL; Marlene, Kingston, NY; Frank, Ithaca, NY. Grandchildren Lisa (Joel), and Robyn. Great-grandchildren Claire and Reagan. Her brothers, Norman and Paul. Connie was predeceased by her husband, Bernard in 2017.Donations can be sent to The Alzheimer's Foundation. A memorial will be arranged at a later date. Hebrew Memorial Funeral Services, Manatee/Sarasota served the family.



