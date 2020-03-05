|
Swain, Constance Buttenheim
Jan 27, 1920 - Mar 4, 2020
Connie Swain of Sarasota died on March 4 at the age of 100. Born January 27, 1920 (the year of the 19th Amendment!) in Yonkers, NY, Connie was one of six children of Edgar J. and Marian V. Buttenheim. She attended the Scarborough School in Briarcliff Manor, NY and graduated from Vassar College in 1941.
In 1946 she married the love of her life, William Hall Swain. They had four children in Pleasantville, NY. In 1958, Bill's employer Electro-Mechanical Research moved to Sarasota, and Connie went along, although not without an occasional complaint. She and Bill built a house on Siesta Key and wound up staying for more than fifty years. Bill died in 2011 after 65 years of a marriage that sometimes mystified others -- but never them.
She did volunteer work at a number of local charities, and was very involved with the education and health of migrant children.
She leaves four children (Douglas MacDonald Swain of Lincoln, MA; Rexford Hall Swain of Washington, CT; Kathryn Van Nostrand Swain of Sarasota, FL; and Jeffrey Voorhees Swain of Tallahassee, FL), six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren (so far). In addition to being generous in love and patience with her own children, she was best of friends all her life with her brothers and sisters, and a beloved aunt to their many children.
