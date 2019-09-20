Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
215 Mary Street
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
941-639-7500
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Morehart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance L. Morehart


1934 - 2019
Send Flowers
Constance L. Morehart Obituary
Morehart,
Constance L.
Sept 22, 1934 - Sept 19, 2019

Constance L. Morehart, 84, of Punta Gorda, FL, formerly of Alexandria, VA, died on Sept 19, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm on Sept. 27, 2019, at Roberson Funeral Home, 215 Mary St., Punta Gorda, FL. Services will be held at 11 am on Sept. 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Homes, Punta Gorda Chapel..
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.