|
|
|
Morehart,
Constance L.
Sept 22, 1934 - Sept 19, 2019
Constance L. Morehart, 84, of Punta Gorda, FL, formerly of Alexandria, VA, died on Sept 19, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm on Sept. 27, 2019, at Roberson Funeral Home, 215 Mary St., Punta Gorda, FL. Services will be held at 11 am on Sept. 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Homes, Punta Gorda Chapel..
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019