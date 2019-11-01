|
Cornell Jr., M.D.,, Cornelius (Neil) J.
June 22, 1940 - October 30, 2019
Cornelius (Neil) J. Cornell Jr., M.D., 79, of University Park, FL, passed away on October 30, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on November 7, 2019 at The Church of The Redeemer with a reception following at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club, Sarasota.
Neil was born in Orange, NJ, on June 22, 1940. He graduated from Wheaton College in 1962 BS and New York Medical College, New York, NY, in 1966 MD.
Neil married Linda Banker on May 17, 1968, and they were married for 52 years.
Neil joined the US Navy in 1967 and worked at the US Naval Aerospace Medical Institute. He continued his service in Da Nang, Vietnam, in 1968 as a U.S. Naval Flight Surgeon attached to the First Marine Air Wing, USN Support Hospital. Shortly after his military service, Neil moved to Hanover, NH, where he completed his Residency at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. After 41 years he retired as a Professor of Medicine at Dartmouth Medical School and an Attending Physician. Neil's greatest love was his family and caring for his patients.
Neil is survived by his spouse Linda Cornell in Sarasota FL; daughter Leslie Cornell Anders, son-in-law Chris Anders, grandchildren Holland and Cambelle Anders; son David Cornell, daughter-in-law Caitlin Cummings Cornell, grandchildren Hunter, Preston, Grady, Klosie and Cassidy; brother Ted Cornell and sister-in-law Zandra Cornell, nephew Ted and niece Brittany and other friends and family.
Neil is preceded in death by his father, Cornelius Cornell Sr. and his mother Helen Lawrence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Tidewell Hospice in Lakewood Ranch, FL at 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238. 1-855-Tidewell or tidewellhospice.org
