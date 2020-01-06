|
|
Sufferling, Cornelius "Sonny"
May 26, 1936 - Jan. 1, 2020
Cornelius "Sonny" Sufferling, age 83, of Port Charlotte, former resident of Sarasota went to be with his Savior on Wednesday January 1, 2020 surrounded by his family. "Sonny" was born May 26, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Cornelius and Pearl (nee Steckhan) Sufferling. He was a graduate of Manatee High School, Bradenton.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Carol; loving children, Taren Sufferling (Terri) of Nokomis, Todd Sufferling (Caryn) of Venice and Trina Searing (Matt) of Ruskin; cherished grandchildren, Blake, Grant and Lila Sufferling, Tyler Siford, Brandon Huddleston, Kelsey Boswell, Tag and Taygen Sufferling; Olivia and Sophia Sufferling and great grandson, Sabastian Siford. Sonny is preceded in death by his sons, Tracy and Troy Sufferling.
Private graveside services will be held.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020