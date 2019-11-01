|
|
Venneri, Cosimo
Feb 27, 1915 - Oct 24, 2019
Cosimo Venneri, 104, was born in Brooklyn, NY and moved to Venice, FL in 2018 to be with his children, Anthony Venneri and Claire (Joseph) Verdi. He was a Navy veteran who served in WWII. Cosimo was a good man who left a lasting impression on so many people. Everyone will remember his smile, sense of humor and singing. Along with his children, he is survived by his granddaughters, Tara and Gabrielle and four great-grandsons, Craig, Daniel, Thomas and Christian.
Services will held at 10 a.m. on November 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Venice followed by inurnment at Sarasota National Cemetery at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019