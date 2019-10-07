|
Peterson, Courtney James "CJ"
December 21, 1979 - October 2, 2019
Affectionately called "CJ" by her parents, Courtney was born to Linda and Rex Peterson in Arlington Heights, Illinois on December 21, 1979. She passed away peacefully in her home on October 2, 2019.
When the family moved to Venice, Florida in 1985 Courtney was happy to trade in her snow boots for flip flops and so loved her "Roxie's. She became a true Floridian graduating from Venice High School in 1998 and the University of Central Florida in 2004.
Courtney met her life partner and soulmate, Michael Piatt when they worked together at the old Coaster's Restaurant in Sarasota. Four years ago, Courtney and Michael were blessed with the birth of their daughter Jayma Kristin Piatt. Oh how she loved this child and would refer to her as "her little cubby". For while Courtney had become a true beach loving Floridian, she was a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears.
Courtney will be fondly remembered as a sweet daughter, a loving partner, and most of all a great mom. She tried to be a great friend to all and her wit and sarcastic humor will be missed by many.
She loved her cats (and there were plenty) and managed to instill her love of 80's music, movies, mermaids, Hello Kitty, Barbie dolls, and all things "girly" on her little cubby who absolutely adored her.
Courtney is survived by her life partner Michael Piatt; her daughter Jayma Kristin Piatt; and her mother Linda Peterson, Venice, Florida. She was predeceased by her father Rex Peterson in 2014.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2506 Gulf Gate Drive, Sarasota, Florida on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 9:30 am. There will be a small reception following.
The entire family would like to thank all that have reached out to us at this difficult time – love truly makes a difference.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019