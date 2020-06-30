Randlett, Craig
Jun 24, 1968 - Jun 25, 2020
Craig Randlett, of Bradenton, Fl, died on Jun 25, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com..
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.