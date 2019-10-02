|
Schneider, Craig
Jan 30, 1962 - September 3, 2019
Craig Schneider, 57, died September 3, 2019, in Bellevue, Washington. A Celebration of Life will be held in Sarasota, FL.
Craig was born January 30, 1962, in Berea, Ohio, to Delbert and Mary Frances Schneider. He attended Hiram College, OH, and finished his education in Moorpark, CA. He earned his degree in Exotic Animal Training Management.
He and his partner of 38 years, Todd Etzel, spent much of their lives in Sarasota, FL. They started Animal Crackers Pets Store, and spent many years educating others about the importance of caring for animals. They were also some of the first in the US to successfully breed domestic exotic birds.
Craig and Todd hosted awesome dinners and family gatherings. They also knew how to throw a great Halloween party.
Craig will be missed by so many. He had a generous heart, with a smile that would light up the entire room. He spent many years supporting his nieces and nephew with his time, his good meals and his big hugs. His work family at Crate and Barrel, created many good times with their love and support over the past decade. They also enjoyed teasing him about his 90s playlist.
Craig is preceded in death by his parents, and his partner, Todd Etzel. He is survived by his sister, Tami Sanford, his nieces, Michelle Silliman, Stephanie Santana, and nephew, Kevin Rieg and African Grey Parrot, Pweto.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019