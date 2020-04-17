|
|
Tuley, Craig W.
Oct 13, 1964 - Apr 15, 2020
Craig W. Tuley, age 55, of Nokomis, Florida died on April 15, 2020 after heroically confronting a very aggressive and rare cancer. Born October 13, 1964 in Akron Ohio where he grew up before the family moved to East Lansing, Michigan. He was a graduate of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and subsequently earned his MBA from Northern Kentucky University. His professional career in banking started in Cincinnati, Ohio with Fifth Third Bank and concluded in Sarasota, Florida with SunTrust Bank, where he was a Vice President and Client Advisor. He also served on the SunCoast Blood Bank Board of Directors. Craig was widely regarded as a strong and caring father and friend and was highly valued by his clients and colleagues at SunTrust. He leaves behind his parents, Dick & Connie Tuley, of University Park, Florida; his daughter Stephanie Dreyer, her husband Mark and their daughter Genevieve of Naples, Florida; his daughter Allison Hernandez and her husband Juan of Bradenton, Florida. When it comes to fathers, he was #1, always putting his adoring daughters first. He also leaves behind his brother Jeffrey Tuley, his wife Jill and their sons Charlie and Joshua of Haslett, Michigan; his sister Jeanne Tuley Wood and her son Zach of Pewamo, Michigan; and many uncles, aunts and cousins. Craig was lovingly cared for during his final months by his companion Tammie. We are all much better off because Craig was in our life, and as Craig would often say "Let's get this party started". We acknowledge the outstanding support from the physicians and staff at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida Cancer Specialists in Sarasota and for a short time, Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota. Craig's family and friends will travel to Sarasota to celebrate his life sometime later in the spring. Jennings Funeral Home is arranging for his cremation. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the SunCoast Blood Bank.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020