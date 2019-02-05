Home

Mar 31, 1977 - Jan 28, 2019
Cristie Amber Hill, 41, passed away on January 28, 2019. Cristie was born in Bradenton, FL on March 31, 1977. She attended Manatee High School. Cristie is survived by her daughters Kyla Hill and Priscilla Almeida, siblings Aaron, Britta, Scott, Deanna, Benjamin, and Jeremy, many nieces and nephews, mother Carolyn Gilmore Henderson and father Leonard Carlton. Memorial donations can be sent to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation at moffitt.org/give. The family also wishes to extend gratitude to Tidewell Hospice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
