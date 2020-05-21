Cummins Glenn
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cummins's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn, Cummins
Feb 20, 1923 - May 2, 2020
Our mother was a strong woman. To say our mom was only a housewife would be a gross misstatement. She raised three children while her husband was at sea for half of his 34 year Naval career. She took care of us kids, paid the bills and moved every two years. She was a hostess and confidant to the younger wives. She played the game well in support of her husband's career. As my dad often said, "Glenn, you're a damn jewel!" And he was right. We miss you mom! Dorothy Cummins Schmitendorf (Jim), Susan Cummins Allbritton (Slagle), David E. Cummins (Bogna). Also grandsons Tyler (Jen) and Blake (Sarah) Allbritton, Scott Fink (Wisa), and great grandsons, Tate and Chase Allbritton and Barnet Fink. She was preceded in death by her husband, Captain David E. Cummins, USN, retired.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved