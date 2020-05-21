Glenn, Cummins

Feb 20, 1923 - May 2, 2020

Our mother was a strong woman. To say our mom was only a housewife would be a gross misstatement. She raised three children while her husband was at sea for half of his 34 year Naval career. She took care of us kids, paid the bills and moved every two years. She was a hostess and confidant to the younger wives. She played the game well in support of her husband's career. As my dad often said, "Glenn, you're a damn jewel!" And he was right. We miss you mom! Dorothy Cummins Schmitendorf (Jim), Susan Cummins Allbritton (Slagle), David E. Cummins (Bogna). Also grandsons Tyler (Jen) and Blake (Sarah) Allbritton, Scott Fink (Wisa), and great grandsons, Tate and Chase Allbritton and Barnet Fink. She was preceded in death by her husband, Captain David E. Cummins, USN, retired.



