Curry (C.C.), Curtis
Jun. 30, 1939 - Oct. 30, 2019
Curtis Curry of Thomasville, GA, was visiting with his Sarasota family when he had a brief illness and passed unexpectedly. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-9:00pm on Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 11:00am on Sat. Nov. 16, 2019 at Community Bible Church. Burial will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
He leaves to cherish his memories: step-daughter, Pennie Curry and daughter, Kimberly Curry Briggs, grandchildren, Cynthia Curry, Ashley Briggs, Taylor Bellamy, Darren Briggs, Dexter Watson, and Dennis Watson.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019