Curtis Lee Walden Sr.
1946 - 2020
Walden Sr., Curtis Lee
Jun 26, 1946 - May 21, 2020
Curtis Walden Sr., 73, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on May 21, 2020. Services will be held 11:00am on Wed., Jun. 3, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Burial will be held 1:00pm on Wed., Jun. 3, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.


Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Service
11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home
JUN
3
Burial
01:00 PM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
