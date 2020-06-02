Or Copy this URL to Share

Walden Sr., Curtis Lee

Jun 26, 1946 - May 21, 2020

Curtis Walden Sr., 73, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on May 21, 2020. Services will be held 11:00am on Wed., Jun. 3, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Burial will be held 1:00pm on Wed., Jun. 3, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store