Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-3125
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
New Testament Of Deliverance Church
Sarasota, FL
Curtis Whitfield


1973 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Curtis Whitfield Obituary
Whitfield, Curtis
Dec 19, 1973 - Jun 21, 2019
Curtis Whitfield, 45, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Quincy, Florida, died on Jun 21, 2019 . Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Chandler's Funeral Home, 1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way. Sarasota. Services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at New Testament Of Deliverance Church, Sarasota, Fl. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 26 to June 27, 2019
