Day, Cynthia Cavallaro
Jun 7, 1965 - Sep 16, 2020
Daughter of the late Robert Michael Cavallaro and Joyce Arlene Cavallaro (nee Puskas). Cindy is survived by her sons Cameron Barrett & Arthur Jackson, her brothers Robert A. Cavallaro and Michael Cavallaro, Uncle Arthur Sutch, Aunt Careen Sutch, nieces and nephews Maxwell, Alex, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Micaela, Eliza and Graham.
Cindy was a kind soul who had great love for everyone in her life and all humankind. She was an intelligent, athletic, beautiful person whose philanthropic work reached many people from all facets of life. Most importantly she was a wonderful, caring mother whose love for her boys held no bounds.
The memorial service will be private which were Cindy's wishes. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Cynthia Cavallaro Day Memorial Fund of the Manatee Community Foundation. https://www.manateecf.org/donate-today/