Cruz, Cynthia
Jul 07, 1952 - Feb 12, 2020
Cynthia Cruz (née Shilling), aged 67, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020 at Bay Breeze Health and Rehabilitation Center in Venice, FL.
Born Mary Clifford of Waterville, ME, she was adopted by Archie and Anna Marie Shilling (née Bogardus) of Bayonne, NJ, to join their previously adopted daughter, Judith Napoleon (née Shilling). The family would later grow to include her adopted brother, Ralph Cappola.
In August 1979, she married Richard Cruz and they had 2 sons in Tom River, NJ: Richard Jr. & Michael. In 1985, they moved to Englewood, FL and later had their 3rd son, William. She lived the rest of her life in the surrounding area.
An avid fan of the Red Sox, Flyers, Steelers, and Notre Dame, she also loved Tom Jones, John Wayne, Gone with the Wind, and Days of Our Lives. But her ultimate love was reserved for her boys.
Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Anna Marie, and her sister Judith. She is survived by her sons Richard Jr. (and his wife Kristin and their children Penelope, Madelyn, and Sydney), Michael, and William (and his children Jordan, Bethany, & Audrey).
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020