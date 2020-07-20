Cynthia Green

Green, Cynthia

Feb 11, 1931 - Jul 13, 2020

Following a short illness, borne with her characteristic patience and grace, Cynthia entered everlasting life in the wee hours of July 13, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Kate in Venice, Florida. She looked forward to joining loved ones in Heaven including her beloved husband Chris Green, her sisters Mavis Macey and Rosemary Heath, and her parents John Harry Beames and Louise Margaret Murray. Many friends will also have welcomed her home, including Vivien Reed LeBrun and Marie Gannon. She was the last of her generation.

Despite being scattered throughout the world her family members all stayed close to Cynthia through visits, letters, phone calls and most recently via FaceTime. She was very much loved by all who knew her.

She is survived by Kate Borduas and husband Arthur, whom Cynthia considered to be the best son-in-law in the world – and rightly so.

Survivors also include her family in Perth, Australia: son Alen Green (Valerie), granddaughter Tracy Tapscott (Steve) and grandson Jim Green (Jackie) together with seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Also surviving is her Auckland, New Zealand family: Kate's daughter Hannah Moritz (Robert) and great-granddaughter Marigold (Goldie) Moritz.

Her loss will be felt keenly by her adopted grandchildren, Christopher Borduas (Nancy) and Elizabeth Borduas Hughes (Frank) together with her six great-grandchildren in Connecticut and Virginia.

She will be sadly missed by her devoted European nieces and nephew Bernie, Carol, Sally, Tony, Mary, George, Beverly, Dereck, Barbara and Declan, and also her many nieces and nephews in Ireland and Australia.

Cynthia was born in London, England and spent her formative years during the Blitz. It was love at first sight when Cynthia and Chris met at a dance following WWII. They were happily married for 51 until Chris's untimely death in 1999. Cynthia and Chris moved to the US in 1967 where they lived in New England until moving to Florida in 1995 to escape the winters in Maine. In 2014 Cynthia moved to Venice to be closer to Kate and Arthur and she joined the Venice United Church of Christ. Her final years were full of friendship, fellowship, and fun.

Special thanks to Andy White for his help guiding Cynthia peacefully through her last days.

Interment with be private at a later date in Cape Coral where she will be laid to rest with Chris. A Virtual Celebration of Life will take place in mid-September with an assist from the Internet and Venice United Church of Christ. Participation details will be shared with friends and family closer to the date.

Donations in Cynthia's memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice or to the Venice United Church of Christ Campus Fund.

Arrangements are by Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home Venice Chapel.



