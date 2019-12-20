|
Kaufmann, Cynthia J.
Oct 9, 1932 - Dec 18, 2019
Cynthia Joy Kaufmann, 87, of Sarasota and formerly of Syosset, NY, passed away December 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren R. Kaufmann, 86. In addition, preceded in death by her son Jeffrey A. Kaufmann, 57 and her daughter in-law Michele L. Kaufmann, 61.
Cynthia graduated from Hempstead High School in 1950 and attended Adelphi College, Garden City, NY. She was employed in the Retail and Credit Union business for over 20 years. She was a loving and devoted wife of 65 years. She lived and traveled to many wonderful places with her loving husband, Warren. Cynthia was full of life, she loved her family, her friends, her church, and our God.
Survivors include her two daughters, Joanne (Tony) Cinelli, Janette (Mark) Harrision and one daughter in-law, Beth Kaufmann of Sarasota, FL; and her son James Kaufmann of Jacksonville, FL; Nine Grandchildren, Anthony, Christine, Joshua, Deanna, Rebecca, Rachel, Matthew, Jonathon, Sarah and six great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:30pm, Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers, to the Tidewell Hospice.
Condolences may be made to the family on-line at https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/heraldtribune/
