Lott, Cynthia
1949 - October, 2019
Cynthia (Cindy) Lott passed away with peace and grace in October, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, Florida after a long battle with cancer. Cindy was born into a military family in Norfolk, VA in 1949. With her Navy father, B. J. Lott, and her mother and siblings, Cindy began her world-wide travels at an early age, living in Virginia, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida as a child. She attended Nathan Bedford Forrest High School in Jacksonville, Florida where she was voted "Best Sense of Humor" and stayed in contact for life with the many friends she made there. An avid surfer and sailor, Cindy worked on the British schooner Sir Cloudesley Shovell with Captain Bob Gascoine for many years. They, along with Sir Peter Scott of the World Wildlife Fund, studied marine creatures and habitats throughout the Caribbean and filmed Kingdom of the Dolphins for PBS in 1983. Cindy earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Natural Sciences and Microbiology and a Masters Degree in Conservation Biology from Florida Institute of Technology. After a stint with Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota, Florida, she worked as a professional marine biologist, coastal ecologist and regulator with Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) in Hillsborough, Port St. Lucie and Martin Counties. After retirement from DEP, she worked with Ecological Associates, Inc. of Jensen Beach FL on coastal management and regulatory issues. Cindy was the leader, trainer and safety officer of the DEP Southeast District dive team and chief scientist for the Florida Oceanographic Society's Reef Research dive team. Cindy worked on numerous reef, mapping and marine habitat projects in the Turks & Caicos Islands; Bonaire, Netherlands Antilles; and Micronesia in the South Pacific. Always the teacher and passionate about protecting the environment and all forms of life, Cindy was a mentor and inspiration to many budding biologists and ecologists. She also devoted countless hours as a mentor and volunteer with numerous public and private groups and agencies in their efforts to protect coastal resources, including Florida Reef Resiliency Program, Florida Oceanographic Society, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, The Nature Conservancy, Florida Public Archaeology Network, Palm Beach County DEP, Florida DEP State Parks Division, the Indian River Lagoon Envirothon and Stichting National Parken Bonaire, Netherlands Antilles. Cindy always said, "Marine biology is a way of life, not a job." She showed up at festivals in a mermaid costume, once swam as a mermaid at Weeki Wachee, and enjoyed instigating, attending and cooking for countless parties with her pirate, mermaid, and environmentalist friends, with one of her favorite expressions, "Let the party continue."
Cindy is survived by sisters Brenda Patten (Stephen Hutchinson) of Sarasota and Michelle (Andres) Barron of Atlanta, and brother David Lott of Cocoa Beach, FL; niece Ariel Solomon and nephews Matthew and Mason Danner. She was predeceased by her father Benjamin J., mother Evelyn, sister Bonnie and brothers John and George Lott. A Celebration of Life will be held at Cobb's Landing in Port St. Lucie on November 9 at 1 pm. Interment at Jacksonville Memory Gardens. The family wishes to thank Dr. Seth Rosen and Dr. Robert Holloway for their care. Donations may be made to Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota, or just make a stranger smile today. Cindy leaves us rich in memories and we will miss our sweet Cindy. Indeed, "Let the Party Continue."
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7, 2019