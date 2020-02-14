|
|
Tellia, Cynthia
Apr 30,1948 - Feb 8,2020
Cynthia Ann Tellia- 71, died peacefully with her daughter by her side on February 8th in Venice, Fl after a courageous struggle with ALS.
Cindy was born on April 30,1948 in Concord New Hampshire to Nancy and Wilfred Duclos. She graduated from Concord High School and had a successful career as a Certified Public Accountant. Cindy is survived by her daughter Liza Shepherd, son in law Drew Shepherd, grandchildren David and Alexis Shepherd and numerous other family and friends, She enjoyed gardening, baking, crocheting, cards and reading her bible. She touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life. Services will be private and New Hampshire.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020