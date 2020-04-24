|
Glickman, Cyrus
Jul 18, 1831 - Apr 22, 2020
Cyrus "Cy" Glickman, 88, of Sarasota Florida, formerly of Rego Park, NY, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle passed away April 22, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 18, 1931.
He is survived by his wife, Gail, son Robert and daughter-in-law Carol, son Steven and daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandchildren Jacob, Ezra, Abbie, Zoe and Rachel and sister, Lila Phillips, as well as his nieces and nephews.
Cy was a United States Army veteran and a longtime Mason, most recently in Sarasota Lodge #147. He owned a Barton's Candy shop in Rego Park, sold boxed candy to schools for fund-raising and worked for a vending company. Later he became a painting contractor. He asked to be remembered as a "nice guy." He loved and was loved by his family and many friends.
No flowers please. If you wish, donations may be made to Temple Sinai, 4631 South Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34231.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020