Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel
7454 S. Tamiami Trl
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-5755
Resources
More Obituaries for Cyrus Glickman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cyrus Glickman


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cyrus Glickman Obituary
Glickman, Cyrus
Jul 18, 1831 - Apr 22, 2020
Cyrus "Cy" Glickman, 88, of Sarasota Florida, formerly of Rego Park, NY, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle passed away April 22, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 18, 1931.
He is survived by his wife, Gail, son Robert and daughter-in-law Carol, son Steven and daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandchildren Jacob, Ezra, Abbie, Zoe and Rachel and sister, Lila Phillips, as well as his nieces and nephews.
Cy was a United States Army veteran and a longtime Mason, most recently in Sarasota Lodge #147. He owned a Barton's Candy shop in Rego Park, sold boxed candy to schools for fund-raising and worked for a vending company. Later he became a painting contractor. He asked to be remembered as a "nice guy." He loved and was loved by his family and many friends.
No flowers please. If you wish, donations may be made to Temple Sinai, 4631 South Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34231.
For online condolences, please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cyrus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel
Download Now