Brennan, D. Jean
Jan 26, 1932 - Jan 25, 2020
D. Jean Brennan passed away on January 25, 2020 at Venice Hospital, in Venice FL. Jean was born in Bangor ME on January 26, 1932 to Francis and Avis Golden. She was proceeded in death by her husband J. Richard Brennan, her parents, two sisters Frances Golden and Janet Albert, two brothers Hugh and James Golden. She is survived by three sisters, Ann Crane of Bangor ME, Pat Zazzali and Linda Ballargeon of Venice FL. and several nieces and nephews. She was the Office Mgr. for Eastern ME Fed Emp CR Union for many years. She belonged to the SWFL Maine Club. A celebration of life will be held from 2:00PM to 5:00PM on Sunday February 16, at Circlewood Club House 700 Circlewood Dr, Venice FL. A graveside service will be held in Bangor ME at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020