Gaffney, D. Stephen

Sep 25, 1933 - Jun 1, 2020

The honorable D. Stephen Gaffney "Gramps" of Siesta Key, FL and formerly Avon, CT passed away peacefully in Vermont, with his companion Miranda Koggan by his side on June 1, 2020. Steve was born on September 25, 1933 in New Britain, CT, and was the son of the late B. Donald and Esther Hodson Gaffney. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He graduated from Cheshire Academy in June 1951 and Georgetown University in 1955. He married his childhood sweetheart, Phyllis in 1956. He served in the army in Germany in 1956-57. They then moved to Connecticut, where he went to law school at UConn. He served as a probate judge at the Avon probate court for 28 years. As probate judge, he was known for his kindness. He was voted Avon Citizen of the Year in 1998, the first year of the award. He enjoyed tennis, travelling and was an avid skier, spending a lot of time at Round Top Mountain in Vermont. He and his family also enjoyed many vacations in Siesta Key, FL, where he eventually retired. He loved to tell stories and jokes to his friends and family. His larger than life personality was infectious. He was generous with his time and talents, actively involved in the Lions Club and FAVARH. He will be sorely missed.

He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years Phyllis Kenney Gaffney in 2016. Besides Miranda, he leaves behind his 3 daughters Allison Skinner, Cindy Smith and her husband Steve and Heather Gaffney, 4 grandchildren Megan Leshnick and her husband Blake, Brendon Skinner and his wife Nun, Robyn Jennings and her husband Brian and Shannon Klimavicius and her husband Henry, 6 great-grandchildren Victoria and Olivia Leshnick, Cassandra Skinner and Emily, Jack and Sophia Jennings.

Funeral services will be privately held and a memorial service will follow in the future. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to his favorite charity The ARC of the Farmington Valley, 225 Commerce Drive, Canton, CT 06019.





