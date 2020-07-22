MacMinn, Dahlia Elizabeth

Apr 1, 2020 - Jul 12, 2020

Dahlia Elizabeth MacMinn, of Sarasota went to be with the Lord on July 12, 2020 at the age of 3 months, she was born April 1, 2020 in Sarasota Florida.

Baby Dahlia was pure Joy, she was the light of our lives and though her presence on this earth was very short she will be in our hearts forever. Dahlia loved being outside in nature.

She is survived by her loving parents Victoria MacMinn, John Hothersall, her sister Vivienne Leigh MacMinn, maternal grandparents Lisa Donzalski MacMinn and Joseph MacMinn III, Paternal grandparents Kimberlee and Barry Hothersall, her aunts & uncles – Elizabeth MacMinn Milano, Joseph MacMinn IV and Katie Hothersall and many other family members.

Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with final care.



