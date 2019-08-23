|
|
Goris, Dale Edwin
November 19, 1925 - August 14, 2019
Dale Edwin Goris, 93, of Sarasota Florida died on August 14, 2019. He was born November 19, 1925 in West Point, Indiana to Richard and Dora (Huizenga) Goris. Dale was the youngest of five children. His family moved to a farm outside of Dayton, Indiana where he grew up and graduated from Dayton High School.
Dale continued his education at Purdue University where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. His education was delayed while he served in the army in Japan during the occupation after the war. Upon his return, he was accepted into the Indiana University School of Dentistry Program where he earned his Doctorate of Dentistry in 1953.
On February 2, 1952 Dale married the love of his life, Barbara Jane Baker. Shortly after, they moved to Logansport, Indiana where Dale became the proud and loving father of five children. He practiced general dentistry until his retirement in 1990. While in Logansport Dale was an active member of Calvary Presbyterian Church and the Kiwanis Club. He was a member of the American Dental Society, The Indiana Dental Society and the Chicago Dental Society. He was a Fellow in the International College of Dentists and the Pierre Fauchard Academy.
Dale and Jane moved to Nokomis, Florida a few years after his retirement. He was an active member of Siesta Key Chapel where he served as an elder. Dale also continued his dentistry as a volunteer at the Friendship Center. In his free time Dale followed his passion of playing golf. He and Jane enjoyed traveling and entertaining.
Dale is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Jane and son Dirk.
He is survived by his children, Jack (Anita) Lafayette, Nancy (Doug) Mills, Crawfordsville, James (Lori), Evansville, David, Brownsburg, daughter-in-law Cheryl, Dallas, Texas, twelve grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Services will be held on September 19, 2019 at Tippecanoe Memory Garden Chapel at 11:30am.
To honor Dale's son, Dirk, memorial gifts can be made to: Indiana Chapter of ALS Association, 7202 E. 87th Street, Suite102, Indianapolis, IN 46256.
Condolences may be offered at www.AlexanderEastChapel.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019