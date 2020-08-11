Ende, DaleOct 7, 1957 - May 6, 2020It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that the family of Dale Ende announces his passing on May 6, 2020. He was laid to rest on August 7, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery.Dale was born on October 7, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois. Dale is survived by his parents Helen and Farrell Ende, his sister Karen Bennett and brothers Brian and Ralph Ende. Dale's nieces Ashley Bennett, Sarah Stephens, Danielle Parker and Dana Ende, his nephews Zach Bennett, Sean Bennett and Jeff Ende. Along with his wife Bailey Klasinski Ende.