Willard, Dale Lee
Sep 26, 1941 - Nov 12, 2020
Dale Lee Willard was born September 26, 1941 in Dayton, Ohio to Lucille and Donald Willard and died November 12, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida. He was 79 years old. He was educated in the Dayton area public schools and graduated from West Carrollton High School. In May 1960, he married Donetta (DJ) Mainous. They had 3 children: daughters, Lori and Jenny, and a son, Michael. Lori, unfortunately, died hours after she was born.
Dale and his family moved to Sarasota in 1969. He worked in many fields, and retired from the Sarasota County Chamber of Commerce in 1996 having served as Director of Governmental Affairs. He was a faithful member of St. Boniface Church and active in a number of community organizations.
Dale was predeceased by his brothers, Bruce and Charles, and his parents, Donald and Lucille. He is survived by his partner of 31 years, Reid Farrell, Jr.; sister, Shayne Lynn Gillam (Jack); former wife and mother of his children, Donetta (DJ) Multer; daughter, Jenny Mahieu (Mark); son, Michael (Stacey); four grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at St. Boniface Episcopal Church, 5615 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key on Saturday, November 21 at 11 AM, followed by the Committal in the church's columbarium. COVID protocols will be in place. For those who cannot attend, the service will be broadcast live at bonifacechurch.org
. And whether in person or at home, it was Dale's request that everyone wear something blue. Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Boniface Church Memorial Fund (5615 Midnight Pass Rd. Sarasota, FL 34242), Neuro-Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's (722 Apex Rd. Unit A, Sarasota, FL 34240), Tidewell Hospice (5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238), or The Brookhaven Treatment and Learning Center (P.O. Box 127, Chelsea, VT 05038)