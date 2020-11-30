1/
Dale Price Flocker
1934 - 2020
Flocker, Dale Price
Jan 2, 1934 - Nov 27, 2020
Dale Price Flocker of Venice, Florida passed away on the morning of Friday, Nov 27, 2020, at the age of 96. After several months of declining health, Dale died peacefully at home with his beloved wife Ruth by his side.
Dale was born in Oak Park, Illinois on January 2, 1924. He served his country in World War II in the Pacific as a bombardier on B-29s, and then again in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Manston, England. It was in England that he eventually met his future wife Ruth. He was a pilot with Pan American Airways spending seven and a half years living and flying in Berlin, Germany, with Ruth and their two sons from 1964-1972. The family then moved to Connecticut where Dale became a captain flying out of New York and completed his career. Ruth and Dale moved to Venice in 1995.
Dale is survived by his wife Ruth, his two sons Steven and Michael, and his two grandchildren Kelly and Dale. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
