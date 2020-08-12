1/1
Dale Roberts
1942 - 2020
Roberts, Dale
Dec 22,1942 - Jul 23, 2020
Dale died at the age of 77. Born in Newark, Ohio, attended Ohio State University and Graduated from Kent State University.
As a young man he wanted to travel and see the world. He worked overseas in Ghana, Africa, and several locations in Saudi Arabia. Upon returning to the States with his wife, they settled in Bradenton where they owned a pet store. Dale later worked for Eaton Corp., Manatee County Gov. and Sarasota County Gov.
Dale had two sons that he could not be more proud of. His oldest son, Jim, recently passed away. His son, Scott(Liz), lives with his family in Hollywood, Fl. He is survived by his wife, Noreen, brother, Jeff (Betty), and grandchildren Cole, Trace and Violet.
Dale was an exceptional athlete and excelled in many sports. As a member of the Bradenton Yacht Club he found a new sport that he loved, sailing and boating. He was ready to be on the water every chance he got.

Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
