Daniel "David" Davis


Daniel "David" Davis Obituary
Davis, Daniel "David"
June 4, 1926 - March 22, 2019
Daniel "David" Davis, 92, of Sarasota, FL passed away on March 22, 2019, at his home at The Fountains of Lake Pointe Woods.
David was born in Philadelphia, PA. He was a WWII veteran, enlisting in the Navy in 1943. He was an aerial gunner on a torpedo bomber on the USS Shamrock Bay, serving in the Pacific Theater.
David moved to Sarasota in 1967. He worked at the Sarasota Herald Tribune for over 20 years.
David is survived by his wife of 42 years, Donna; a daughter, Jodie; and grandchildren, Peyton and Ava.
A burial service will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery on Wed, April 17, 2019 at 1:30 pm. Friends are welcome to attend. A Celebration of his Life will be held at the Fountains at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 5 to Apr. 10, 2019
