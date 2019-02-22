|
Macintyre, Daniel George
June 17, 1934 - Feb. 20, 2019
Daniel George Macintyre, age 84, of Palm Harbor, Florida and formerly of Parrish, Florida passed from our world on February 20, 2019 after a brave struggle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Dan was born June 17, 1934 in San Francisco, California, eldest son to George Henry Macintyre and Dorothy Masten Macintyre. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1954, qualifying for the Naval Aviation Cadet Program and entered flight training in May, 1955. He served in Fighter Squadrons 111, 124, 121 and 151 and the Navy Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels. He was deployed on U.S.S. Coral Sea and U.S.S. Constellation. He flew 208 combat missions over North Vietnam and was credited with the kill of a MIG-17 in aerial combat. He is credited with 421 carrier landings and was awarded various decorations including the Distinguished Flying Cross with Combat "V". In 1966, LCDR Macintyre was assigned to Fighter Squadron 121 as the Air Combat Phase Leader. In that assignment, he developed the initial concepts that became the Navy Fighter Weapons School, 'TOPGUN" at NAS Miramar, California. He transitioned from active duty in July 1968, and served as Commanding Officer, Naval Air Reserve Division Three in Glenview, Illinois. He retired from the Navy in August 1981 with over 27 years of exemplary service. He joined the American Airlines family and retired as Captain after 25 years of a stellar flight record. His reputation as a pilot, a leader and an all around fun-loving vibrant man was forged by the regard of fellow pilots, flight attendants and passengers. The director of Flight Operations at the time of his employment said of Dan that he had, "the best hands in the business." The great love of Dan's life was flying.
After retirement, his true character illuminated our lives with his love of family. He will be remembered as a loving father, stepfather, husband, and grandfather. His enthusiasm, laughter and long stories became the stuff of legends. He was always ready to make a new friend or help a friend in need. He and Rebbie, the true love of his life, enjoyed many happy years at River Wilderness Country Club where they formed many deep friendships. Dan was a determined golfer, a quick wit and always had a long story, life experience or lesson to share. Our family loves him for his intelligence, life perspective, humor, giving nature and can-do attitude. He showed his family and friends his unwavering love and especially his fierce loyalty. His grandchildren were honored to have a warrior and true hero as their very own "Granddad."
Dan was predeceased by his parents, his sister Roxanna Macintyre Fenzl and his brother, Stuart Macintyre. He is survived by his devoted wife, Rebecca, of 30 years, and his children, Heather Macintyre Ostermann (Stephen) of Sarasota and Michael Stuart Macintyre (Preeti) of Atlanta, his stepdaughter Shannon Burns-Tran of Tampa, and also by his sister Dottie Macintyre Roseberry (Phil) and his nine grandchildren: Jordan Ostermann, Chase Ostermann, Ethan Macintyre, Merritt Macintyre, Erik Macintyre, Meena Macintyre, Everett Macintyre, Miles Burns-Tran and Ruby Burns-Tran.
Services will be held at Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, 720 Manatee Ave. West, Bradenton, Florida 34205 on Wednesday, February 27th with viewing between 10:00-11:00am and service from 11:00-12:00. Lunch and reception to follow. Donations may be made to Suncoasthospice.org or the Blueangelsfoundation.org. Special love and thanks to the wonderful staff at Arden Courts Memory Care in Palm Harbor. Condolences for the family may be given online at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019