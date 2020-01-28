|
|
Diller, Daniel Jack
July 29, 1942 - Jan 19, 2020
Daniel Jack Diller returned to his heavenly home on January 19 at the age of 77. His firm belief in God supported him always and ultimately gave him great comfort as he passed peacefully at his home in Sarasota with his loving wife, Diane (Harper) Diller at his side. Dan was born July 29, 1942 in Findlay, Ohio. He graduated in 1960 from a small class at Ottawa High School with great friends he cherished over the years. He had a blessed life and loved his family and friends.
Dan is survived by his wife, Diane, and his four children, Maria (Diller) Grismore of El Paso, TX, Jeffrey Diller (and wife, Heather) of Acworth, GA, Scott Diller (and wife, Sunshine) of Columbus, OH, and step-son, Joshua Harper (and wife, Stephanie) of Sarasota, FL. Dan also has nine grandchildren: Joey, Gianna, Allie, Preston, Ashton, Addie, Jaylee, Maddie, and Meredith. He is also survived by one sister and two brothers, Debbie (Gerding) Hermiller (and husband, Roger) of Ottawa, OH and Tom Diller (and wife, Linda of Ottawa, OH, and Noble Diller (and wife, Lisa) of Aiken, SC. He is preceded in death by his late wife, Jackie (Spilker) Diller; father, Fred Eugene; and mother, Jean (Bennett) Diller.
He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace our Lord and savior Jesus Christ. Please join us in honoring Dan with a Celebration of Life at 11am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his home church, Sarasota Baptist Church, 7091 Proctor Rd, Sarasota, FL with reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tidewell Crisis Care, 5055 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238 (in memory of Dan Diller).
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2020