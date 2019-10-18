|
James, Daniel
May 15, 1963 - October 4, 2019
Daniel (Dan) Warren James, 56 of Lexington, Kentucky passed away suddenly on October 4, 2019.
Dan was born in Ironton, Ohio; graduated from Ironton High School and The University Of Kentucky with a BS Accounting degree in 1985 and a Juris Doctor degree in law in 1991.
He is survived by his beloved daughter Alexandra Elizabeth James of Louisville, Kentucky; son Randall Barrett Hayden Brewer of London, Kentucky; his loving mother Patricia (Pat) James; brother Richard and wife Stephanie James all of Sarasota, Florida and a dear friend John Harris of Lexington, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his father Herold (Gene) James.
Dan's kindness, generosity and sense of humor will long be remembered by all who knew and loved him. He will be sadly missed.
Private funeral services and visitation were held at London Funeral Home in London, Kentucky. Burial and graveside services will be held at a later date at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019