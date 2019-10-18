Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOWLING FUNERAL HOME - LONDON
1704 NORTH MAIN ST
London, KY 40741
(606) 864-2151
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel James


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel James Obituary
James, Daniel
May 15, 1963 - October 4, 2019
Daniel (Dan) Warren James, 56 of Lexington, Kentucky passed away suddenly on October 4, 2019.
Dan was born in Ironton, Ohio; graduated from Ironton High School and The University Of Kentucky with a BS Accounting degree in 1985 and a Juris Doctor degree in law in 1991.
He is survived by his beloved daughter Alexandra Elizabeth James of Louisville, Kentucky; son Randall Barrett Hayden Brewer of London, Kentucky; his loving mother Patricia (Pat) James; brother Richard and wife Stephanie James all of Sarasota, Florida and a dear friend John Harris of Lexington, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his father Herold (Gene) James.
Dan's kindness, generosity and sense of humor will long be remembered by all who knew and loved him. He will be sadly missed.
Private funeral services and visitation were held at London Funeral Home in London, Kentucky. Burial and graveside services will be held at a later date at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now