Zito, Daniel JohnJul 30, 1940 - Oct 9, 2020Daniel John Zito, 80, of Sarasota, formerly of Chicago, IL died October 9, 2020.Daniel graduated from Holy Trinity High School & attended Wright Jr College in Chicago. He retired from AT&T after 25 years and was the business owner of Zito Communications for another 25 years. He enjoyed golf, fishing, travel, and he loved cruising, having visitors & spending time with his family.He is survived by his wife, Christine Elaine; children Keith, Robyn and Eric; his grandchildren Joseph and Michael Zavoli, Austin Lane, and Cameron and Evan Zito.Daniel is predeceased by his parents, Helen Dudzik & Daniel Michael; and a sister, Lorraine Pietrini.A visitation was held on Tue., Oct. 13th. Celebration of Life Service is to be held at 12pm, Thursday October 15th, at Woodland Community Church, 9607 E SR 70, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202.