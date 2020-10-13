1/1
Daniel John Zito
1940 - 2020
Daniel John Zito, 80, of Sarasota, formerly of Chicago, IL died October 9, 2020.
Daniel graduated from Holy Trinity High School & attended Wright Jr College in Chicago. He retired from AT&T after 25 years and was the business owner of Zito Communications for another 25 years. He enjoyed golf, fishing, travel, and he loved cruising, having visitors & spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Elaine; children Keith, Robyn and Eric; his grandchildren Joseph and Michael Zavoli, Austin Lane, and Cameron and Evan Zito.
Daniel is predeceased by his parents, Helen Dudzik & Daniel Michael; and a sister, Lorraine Pietrini.
A visitation was held on Tue., Oct. 13th. Celebration of Life Service is to be held at 12pm, Thursday October 15th, at Woodland Community Church, 9607 E SR 70, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202.



Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
OCT
15
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Woodland Church
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
