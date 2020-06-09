Cossin, Daniel Lewis
Dec. 30, 1984 - Jun 3, 2020
Daniel Lewis Cossin, 35, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died on Jun 3, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory.
Dec. 30, 1984 - Jun 3, 2020
Daniel Lewis Cossin, 35, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died on Jun 3, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.