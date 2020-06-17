Daniel P. White
1947 - 2020
White, Daniel P.
Aug 19,1947 - Jun 16, 2020
Daniel P. White passed away on June 16, 2020 after a long battle of illness. Visitation will be held 6:00 PM, Friday, June 19, 2020, at the C.L. Chandler Memorial Chapel, with Funeral Services beginning at 6:30 PM.
Mr. White was born on August 19, 1947, in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica.
He is survived by: his wife Jean, children: Richard, Tamika, and Daniel Jr., and 7 grandchildren. We would like to thank the nurses at Waldemere Renal Care, Dr. Koehler, Dr. Hershberger, the nurses at Florida Cancer Center, and Tidewell Hospice for their wonderful care. Arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-3125
