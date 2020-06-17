White, Daniel P.

Aug 19,1947 - Jun 16, 2020

Daniel P. White passed away on June 16, 2020 after a long battle of illness. Visitation will be held 6:00 PM, Friday, June 19, 2020, at the C.L. Chandler Memorial Chapel, with Funeral Services beginning at 6:30 PM.

Mr. White was born on August 19, 1947, in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica.

He is survived by: his wife Jean, children: Richard, Tamika, and Daniel Jr., and 7 grandchildren. We would like to thank the nurses at Waldemere Renal Care, Dr. Koehler, Dr. Hershberger, the nurses at Florida Cancer Center, and Tidewell Hospice for their wonderful care. Arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store