Breen, Daniel T.
1926 - 2020
Daniel Breen of Venice, FL, passed away peacefully on January 8 of natural causes. He was 93.
Daniel leaves behind his loving wife of 72 years, Eleanor (Anderson) Breen, son Daniel K. Breen of Tigard, OR, daughter Deborah B. Yahner of Asheville, NC, and son Brian P. Breen of Boston, MA, as well as three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters.
Raised in Bellingham, MA, Mr. Breen proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II before marrying and beginning a family, eventually settling in Hopedale, MA as a 44-year resident. Dan was an avid golfer and member of the Hopedale Country Club, and served for several years on the Hopedale Board of Health. Always ready to explore, Dan and Eleanor traveled extensively during retirement both domestically and abroad. In 2004, they began spending the winter months in Venice, where they gladly became full-time residents in 2008.
Burial will be in Sarasota National Cemetery on January 15 at 9:30am.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020