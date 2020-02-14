|
Mast, Danny Ray
Feb 3, 1937 - Feb 10, 2020
Danny Ray (Dan) Mast, Jr was called to his heavenly home on February 10, 2020. He was born in Bloomfield, Ohio February 3, 1937, and served in the 25th division of the US Army from 1962 to 1966. He worked at Chrysler corporation in Twinsburg Ohio then moved to Sarasota, Florida in 1989. He worked as Mast Brother's Lawn Service for eight years, then went to work for the city of Sarasota as maintenance at Ed Smith Stadium till retirement. He leaves behind daughter Sherry (Jerry) Sheffer of Palmetto Florida, Sisters Mary (Melvin) Miller and Esther Mast, of Sarasota, brothers Mahlon Mast of Sarasota and Alan (Emma) Mast of Crystal River Florida, and many nieces and nephews who loved their uncle. Danny accepted Jesus as his Savior in 1972 and remained a faithful servant the remainder of his life. Celebration of his life will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 AM at Abundant Life Church, 6461 Proctor Rd., Sarasota. Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020