Gonzales, Darlene
Sept 14, 1941 - Mar 4, 2020
Darlene A. Gonzales passed away on March 4, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born in Miami Florida on September 14, 1941. She grew up in many different places, as her father was an army officer. She graduated from Frankfurt American High School, in Frankfurt Germany in 1959. Darlene briefly attended flight attendant school for Eastern Airlines, but after meeting the love of her life Rudy, she left the program and got married in Fort Hood Texas in 1962.
Darlene was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Rodolfo (Rudy) Gonzales Jr. and her parents, Louis and Virginia Allen. She is survived by her children; her son Michael and his wife Jennifer, her son Daniel and his fiancée Dania, and daughter Linda. She is also survived by her sister Linda Sylvain, and grandchildren Kyle, Alexandria, Zachary, Amanda, and Victoria. She leaves behind several nephews and nieces who she was quite fond of.
A private service was held at the Sarasota National Cemetery, where she was laid to rest with her husband Rudy. In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to make a donation to the , .
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020