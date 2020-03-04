|
|
Wininger, Darrel
Mar 11, 1931 - Feb 27, 2020
Darrel Wayne Wininger died on February 27, 2020 one day shy of this 67th wedding anniversary and two weeks shy of his 89th birthday. He was born in Corbin, Kentucky on March 11, 1931 to Ulas and Mary Wininger. He graduated from Cumberland College and Eastern Kentucky University, where he met his wife, Marjorie. They married on February 28, 1953. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954 during the Korean Conflict. In 1957 they moved to Sarasota where he taught math for 36 ½ years at Sarasota High School and also coached football, basketball and tennis. He served on the Board of Directors for the Sarasota Coastal Credit Union for many years. Darrel was an ordained Deacon and a member of Sarasota Baptist Church. He was also lovingly known as the cotton candy man, serving "spider webs" to hundreds of trick-or-treaters each year until he begrudgingly retired five years ago. The family would like to thank their wonderful Hillview Street neighbors for all their love and care the last several years, especially the Stoothoffs, the Hoffmeister Family, and the Younkmans.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Sheila (Jim) Hall, Randy Wininger, and Mellane (Mike) Crowe, and Grandaddy to 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, also a sister, Sue Tomlin. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Conrad, a sister, Joyce, and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 19th from 2 - 4 pm and 6 - 8 pm at the Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home. His funeral service will be held Friday, March 20th at 11:00 am at Sarasota Baptist Church. A military service will follow at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020