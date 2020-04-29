|
|
Foster, Darrell E.
Mar 14, 1925 - Apr 20, 2020
Darrell Edward Foster was born on the family farm near Coffey, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Willa Mae Foster, infant brother Lawton Pierce Foster, Infant sister Marilyn Mae Foster, sister Joanne Sneed (Kenneth), brother J. Byron Foster (Barbara), and son Dale Edward Foster. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Faith Foster of Venice, Florida: his son Kenneth Foster (Zandra) of Memphis, Tn; grandsons Sean Foster (Katie), Dane Foster (Sarah) of Omaha, NE; granddaughter Kaci Foster of Memphis, TN; five great-grandchildren, Tessa, Luca, Layla, Fox and Nyx Foster; daughter-in-law, Paula Foster, all of Omaha, NE; stepsons Joel Johnson (Julie) of Houston, TX, Jeff Johnson (Jackie) of Omaha, NE;grandson Jacob Johnson of Fort Myers, FL; granddaughter Elizabeth Stark (Nick); great-grandchildren Adam and Jillian Stark, all of Atlanta, GA;special family friend Lana Johnson of Cape Coral, FL; nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives, and many friends. Darrell graduated from high school early to join the Navy. He was commissioned as an officer in May of 1945 and served in the Pacific during WW II. After returning home, he earned his degree in education and began a long teaching and coaching career. He taught high school and coached boys and girls basketball in Coffey, MO and McCallsburg, IA. The family later moved to Omaha, NE where Darrell continued his teaching career. He became active in the teacher's association, serving as president of the Omaha Education Association, Board of Directors member of the Nebraska State Education Association, and several years as the chairperson of the National Educations Associaton Elections Committee. Additionally, Darrell worked for the Mobil Travel Guide, inspecting and rating motels and restaurants throughout Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Iowa. Darrell and Faith retired to Venice, Fl in 1985. He enjoyed working around the house and yard, and socializing with neighbors and friends. But he most enjoyed traveling with Faith. Their travels provided many memorable experiences and took them to places all over the world. Darrell Edward Foster lived a full and active life, and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Sarasota at hssc.org. Arrangements by Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel in Venice is in charge.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020