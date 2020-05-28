Daryl DeLoreto
1953 - 2020
DeLoreto, Daryl
Sep 08, 1953 - May 04, 2020
On May 4, Daryl DeLoreto, loving grandmother and mother, passed away at 66. She loved nothing more than making arts and crafts with her beloved granddaughter while listening to Tears for Fears. Daryl is survived by her proud daughter Kaitlyn and her husband Justin, grandchildren Oz, Ocean, and Harvey, niece Ivy, and extended family Patti. She was a beautiful, compassionate sunflower who will be dearly missed. Memorial service date and location have yet to be planned.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
