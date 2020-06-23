Heasley, Dave
Apr 4, 1978 - Jun 15, 2020
Dave Heasley, of Parrish, Fl, died on Jun 15, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com. .
Apr 4, 1978 - Jun 15, 2020
Dave Heasley, of Parrish, Fl, died on Jun 15, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com. .
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.