David A. Byler
1950 - 2020
Byler, David A.
Jul 8, 1950 - Jun 10, 2020
David A. Byler, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away peacefully at Manatee Memorial Hospital, Wednesday June 10, 2020. He was 69. David was born July 8, 1950 in Catlett, VA to the late Alvin W. Byler and Barbara J. [Detweiler] Byler. He lived in Mount Joy, PA, West Palm Beach, Florida and Sarasota, Florida.
David was president of Custom Designs by David, he received his PKBP and ACSD certifications at the University of Maryland. He specialized in custom cabinets for kitchens, bath, library, & media. He had an amazing ability in design and space planning and took great pride in his workmanship.
In David's earlier years in Sarasota, he was a very competitive tennis player, and was very well known at the bath and racquet club. He also had a great love for siesta key beach. He loved his dog Max, and he spoiled him rotten. He treated Max like his child.
He is survived by his siblings anna mary [Byler] Miller of Catlett, VA, Lydia Mae Byler of Clayton, DE, Marvin A. Byler of Amissville, VA, Viola Irene [Byler] Gingerich of Dover, DE, Timothy A. Byler of Catlett, VA, Alvin Byler, JR, of Auburn, IN, Ruth A. [Byler] Nissley of Sheridan, Oregon, Freeman A. Byler of Auburn, Indiana, Linda Fern [Byler] Bontrager of Dover, DE, William Ray Byler of Clayton, DE, Martha Ann Byler of Sarasota, Fl., and Wanda Joy [Byler] Kurtz of Dover, DE. And many nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life will be held at, Your Traditions, 2118 constitution Blvd. Sarasota, Fl. 34231 on Thursday June 18, 2020 from 5pm-7pm. There will be another celebration of life in Catlett, VA. in Aug 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mayo Clinic or the American Stroke Association.



Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
June 15, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
