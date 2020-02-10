|
|
Bertenthal, David Allen
Mar. 17, 1944 - Feb. 6, 2020
David Allen Bertenthal (age 75) passed away on February 6th 2020. David had an amazing life beside his best friend and wife of 53 years Phyllis Bertenthal.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis Bertenthal; daughters Lori (Matt) Malone and Michelle (Martin) Bluestein; grandson Ari Bluestein; sister Barbara (Ralph) Vogel; sister in-law Debbie (Alvin) Spitzer
There will be a memorial service at Temple Emanuel (151 McIntosh Road, Sarasota FL 34232) on Sunday February 9th at 2:00 PM.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 10 to Feb. 15, 2020