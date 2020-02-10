Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Resources
More Obituaries for David Bertenthal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Allen Bertenthal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Allen Bertenthal Obituary
Bertenthal, David Allen
Mar. 17, 1944 - Feb. 6, 2020
David Allen Bertenthal (age 75) passed away on February 6th 2020. David had an amazing life beside his best friend and wife of 53 years Phyllis Bertenthal.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis Bertenthal; daughters Lori (Matt) Malone and Michelle (Martin) Bluestein; grandson Ari Bluestein; sister Barbara (Ralph) Vogel; sister in-law Debbie (Alvin) Spitzer
There will be a memorial service at Temple Emanuel (151 McIntosh Road, Sarasota FL 34232) on Sunday February 9th at 2:00 PM.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 10 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Download Now